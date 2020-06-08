Exclusive

08 june 2020

01 june 2020

25 may 2020

18 may 2020

11 may 2020

COVID-19 impact drags South Africa mining output down

news_11062020_africa.png
Image credit: Minerals Council SA



South Africa’s mining production eased in March and April, reflecting the lockdown imposed in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, official data shows.
Statistics South Africa said the country’s total mining output dropped by 47.3% year on year in April and further fell 18% in March after a jump in February and January. 
Platinum group metal and gold output fell 62% and 59.6% in April, respectively.
South Africa’s Minerals Council has projected that mining production could fall by between 8% and 10% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 
South Africa is the world’s biggest producer of platinum and chrome and a leading producer of gold and diamonds.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

