Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Moody's Report: India’s polished diamond sales to dip 30% FY20-21

Today
As the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the global diamond industry drastically, Moody's, the international rating agency forecasts that sales of polished diamonds from India, the largest manufacturing centre, to decline by as much as 30 per cent to $13 bn in the financial year ending March 2021.
According to Moody’s Report, the lockdown measures having badly hit all stages of the diamond value chain from rough diamond miners, through cutters and polishers to the jewelry end market, Moody’s said: "We forecast a 30 to 40 per cent fall in global revenue from rough diamond sales this year, a credit negative for major producers ALROSA and De Beers.”
Moody’s forecasts a recovery starting in the second half of 2020 as restrictions are eased. It sees global revenue from rough diamond grow by 20 to 25 per cent in 2021 registering about $10bn. However, it predicts that total production of rough diamonds will decrease by about the same proportion, down from 140 to 145 m carats in 2019 to between 100 and 110m carats in 2020.
The report said: "We estimate that since the recovery of rough diamond sales is likely to be gradual from June to July, global production in 2020 will still outweigh sales of about 90 to 95m carats by about 10 to 20m carats, which would result in an accumulation of diamonds, hurting producers' operating cash flows."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
