Angola extends search for independent valuators of rough diamonds – again

The government of Angola has for the second time extended the search for three independent valuators to assort, value and determine the reserve prices of Angolan rough diamonds prior to their commercialisation.The public tender was launched on 19 February and submitted proposals were scheduled to be publicly disclosed on 7 April.Angola then extended this as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to adopt measures to safeguard the health and wellbeing of local and foreign participants.However, the country will once again extend the bidding process.Announcement of results will now take place on 4 July, according to Angola Mining Weekly."It is necessary to extend, for the second time, the deadlines set out in the Revised Tender Programme…," the Angolan mineral resources ministry was quoted as saying.The ministry cited the State of Emergency due to COV-19 as the reason behind the change in dates.The independent evaluators will help with the assessment and determination of the base prices for the sale of rough diamonds in Angola.This was part of the changes brought to the diamond industry by the government of president Joao Lourenço.Interested valuators will folk out $2500 for the tender.Angola earned about $1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.Angola is this year projecting an output of 8 million carats from an initial target of 10 million carats.