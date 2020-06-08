ZCDC fails to pay workers for 3 months

Today

Image credit: ZCDC









State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) has failed to pay salaries to its employees for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.“It is true, the company, like many other organisations, has been facing a myriad of challenges owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which affected our planned diamond sales, as you know most of our buyers come from around the globe,” company spokesperson Sugar Chagonda was quoted as saying by NewsDay.“However, ZCDC has since deployed innovative marketing strategies in view of the obtaining challenges, we are glad that…payments to employees have commenced and production is underway…”ZCDC had downscaled its operations in Marange in compliance with the country’s lockdown in a bid to stop the spreading of the deadly corona virus.Diamonds are expected to add at least $1 billion to the $12 billion that Zimbabwe is expecting the mining industry to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 2023.Zimbabwe is planning to more than triple its diamond output to 11 million carats by 2023 from 3.2 million carats in 2018.