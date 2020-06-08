Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

ALROSA's sales in May remain low

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA announced the results of sales of rough and polished diamonds in May 2020.
Total sales of diamond products in May amounted to $40.1 million. Despite the fact that this indicator shows an increase in sales compared to the previous month, sales results decreased by almost 85% compared to May 2019, when the company sold its goods worth $266 million.
The revenue from rough diamond sales stood at $36.2 million, and from polished diamond sales − at $3.9 million.
ALROSA’s total rough and polished diamond sales in January–May 2020 amounted to $959.9 million, including rough diamonds sales of $930.6 million, polished diamonds of $29.3 million.
Evgeny Agureev, ALROSA Deputy CEO, said, «Despite a noticeable increase compared to April trough levels, sales in May were expectedly low, as ALROSA remains committed to its price over volume strategy, allowing the cutters, who are just resuming their work, to reduce the accumulated rough and polished diamond stock. In May, our long-term clients, like earlier in April, were granted an opportunity to postpone the purchase under long-term agreements to a later period of the year. ALROSA kept the same approach for its June trading session. We believe that our approach to avoid putting pressure on the market will accelerate recovery of the market of supply and demand balance. According to our estimates, buying activity at the mid-stream will resume in the middle of the third quarter.»

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

