Pangolin raises $600k for Botswana exploration expenditures

Today
News

Pangolin Diamonds intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.
The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering primarily for exploration expenditures at its various projects in Botswana and for working capital purposes. 

news_10062020_pangolin.png
                  Image credit: Pangolin


Pangolin will issue units at $0.025 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

