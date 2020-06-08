Dharmanand Diamonds organizes first-ever Virtual Trade Show

Today

Announcing its first-ever Virtual Trade Show --- Diamond Prevé, a private exhibition for customers--- Indian company, Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd (DDPL), claims that for the last four decades it has continued to introduce technology for the Indian diamond industry.Now, DDPL is poised to introduce another new technology, developed with the sole aim to upgrade retailers and revolutionize the way diamonds are purchased in the post-COVID-19 world.The first-ever Virtual Trade Show will open the new horizons in virtual diamond trading by providing features similar to physical trade show buying experience; which includes Remote Product Inspection and One to One Interaction.Commenting on the new technology, Vipul Sutariya, DDPL Director said: “In these unprecedented times, we keep thinking about our customers as this epidemic is already rewriting the future of business, and we are changing accordingly to keep providing the best of us. As the international travel is yet far recommended in most of the counties, the physical trade shows and business meetings are uncertain, we at DDPL worked in this direction to create a platform for the Virtual Trade Show for the customer.”