Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Dharmanand Diamonds organizes first-ever Virtual Trade Show

Today
News

Announcing its first-ever Virtual Trade Show --- Diamond Prevé, a private exhibition for customers--- Indian company, Dharmanandan Diamonds Pvt Ltd (DDPL), claims that for the last four decades it has continued to introduce technology for the Indian diamond industry.
Now, DDPL is poised to introduce another new technology, developed with the sole aim to upgrade retailers and revolutionize the way diamonds are purchased in the post-COVID-19 world.
The first-ever Virtual Trade Show will open the new horizons in virtual diamond trading by providing features similar to physical trade show buying experience; which includes Remote Product Inspection and One to One Interaction.
Commenting on the new technology, Vipul Sutariya, DDPL Director said: “In these unprecedented times, we keep thinking about our customers as this epidemic is already rewriting the future of business, and we are changing accordingly to keep providing the best of us. As the international travel is yet far recommended in most of the counties, the physical trade shows and business meetings are uncertain, we at DDPL worked in this direction to create a platform for the Virtual Trade Show for the customer.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
