Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

08 june 2020

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

CIBJO postpones annual congress, will be rescheduled in 2021

Today
News

news_10062020_cibjo.png
Image credit: CIBJO


CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, announced that its annual congress, which this year was scheduled to have taken place in Dubai, UAE, October 5 to 7, will be postponed to 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The decision to postpone the congress was taken during a video conference of the CIBJO board of directors, following consultation with the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC), which was to have hosted the event.
“This is the first time that we have had to postpone a CIBJO congress, but under the circumstances it was definitely the most prudent action to take,” said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri. “Our primary concern is ensuring the health and safety of all participants, and, although none of has a crystal ball with which to predict how things will be five months from now, this is not a decision that can be taken at the last moment. Much of our operation is now taking place online, including the work of our various commissions and committees, and this will continue at full pace. A congress, however, is an event at which we should meet face to face to face, and that hopefully will be possible once again in 2021.”
Dr. Cavalieri thanked the DMCC for its support and understanding. “They have generously renewed their invitation to host the congress in 2021, and we look forward to being able to gather in Dubai then, just as we intended to do this October,” he stated.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished