CIBJO postpones annual congress, will be rescheduled in 2021

CIBJO, the World Jewellery Confederation, announced that its annual congress, which this year was scheduled to have taken place in Dubai, UAE, October 5 to 7, will be postponed to 2021, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.The decision to postpone the congress was taken during a video conference of the CIBJO board of directors, following consultation with the Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre (DMCC), which was to have hosted the event.“This is the first time that we have had to postpone a CIBJO congress, but under the circumstances it was definitely the most prudent action to take,” said CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri. “Our primary concern is ensuring the health and safety of all participants, and, although none of has a crystal ball with which to predict how things will be five months from now, this is not a decision that can be taken at the last moment. Much of our operation is now taking place online, including the work of our various commissions and committees, and this will continue at full pace. A congress, however, is an event at which we should meet face to face to face, and that hopefully will be possible once again in 2021.”Dr. Cavalieri thanked the DMCC for its support and understanding. “They have generously renewed their invitation to host the congress in 2021, and we look forward to being able to gather in Dubai then, just as we intended to do this October,” he stated.