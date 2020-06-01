Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

Yesterday

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Angola makes progress towards establishment of diamond hub, bourse

Today
News

news_09062020_sodiam.png
Image credit: Sodiam (Facebook)


The Angolan government has plans to further develop its industry specific market infrastructure and efforts to optimise as well as expand its services to the global diamond trade through the establishment of an Angolan Diamond Hub and an Angolan Diamond Bourse, according to mineral resources minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo.
State-owned diamond trader, Sodiam said the main ambition of the Angolan Diamond Hub will be to provide the platform that will put the flow of diamonds mined in the country under one roof.
The diamond hub will include a Gemmological Academy, a Technological Research Centre and will be embedded in a Free Trade Zone.
“In the new framework the Angolan Diamond Bourse, therefore, comes under the supervision of Sodiam,” it said.
Meanwhile, industry expert Peter Meeus, who was recently engaged by the Angolan government to help reform the diamond sector, said he was looking forward to working with Luanda and Sodiam to explore how the Angolan Diamond Bourse can further assist diamond companies worldwide in expanding their activities.
Angola currently has 14 diamond mining projects. 
Catoca Mine remains the largest diamond mine in the country as it produces 61% in value of the total Angolan output.
It is estimated that 40% of Angola’s kimberlite have so far been discovered, while experts believe that there is a high potential for finding others. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished