Angola makes progress towards establishment of diamond hub, bourse

Image credit: Sodiam (Facebook)

The Angolan government has plans to further develop its industry specific market infrastructure and efforts to optimise as well as expand its services to the global diamond trade through the establishment of an Angolan Diamond Hub and an Angolan Diamond Bourse, according to mineral resources minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo.State-owned diamond trader, Sodiam said the main ambition of the Angolan Diamond Hub will be to provide the platform that will put the flow of diamonds mined in the country under one roof.The diamond hub will include a Gemmological Academy, a Technological Research Centre and will be embedded in a Free Trade Zone.“In the new framework the Angolan Diamond Bourse, therefore, comes under the supervision of Sodiam,” it said.Meanwhile, industry expert Peter Meeus, who was recently engaged by the Angolan government to help reform the diamond sector, said he was looking forward to working with Luanda and Sodiam to explore how the Angolan Diamond Bourse can further assist diamond companies worldwide in expanding their activities.Angola currently has 14 diamond mining projects.Catoca Mine remains the largest diamond mine in the country as it produces 61% in value of the total Angolan output.It is estimated that 40% of Angola’s kimberlite have so far been discovered, while experts believe that there is a high potential for finding others.