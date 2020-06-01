BlueRock boosts production at Kareevlei after Covid-19 lockdown

Today

Image credit: BlueRock

BlueRock is recording production of 41,500 tonnes in the 21-day period following the resumption of its operations last month when mines in South Africa were allowed to partially resume operations.Production at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa is now averaging almost 2,000 tonnes a day since May 11.This is 65% higher than the average daily production in the prior record quarter of the fourth quarter of 2019, which saw total production of 110,000 tonnes.“The modifications made to the primary crushing circuit and the introduction of the third pan together with the processing of softer near surface material have allowed us to increase production at minimal cost whilst also reducing operating costs,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston.“The amalgamation of KV1 and KV2, which will provide considerable flexibility to our mining operation, is progressing well and is expected to be fully operational in Q3 2020.”He said whilst the amalgamation is ongoing, the company had been processing a higher percentage of lower grade near surface material and as a consequence the average grade for the diamonds currently in stock is 3.14 cpht.“We expect to be mining in higher grade areas towards the end of June and we are confident that grades will return to 2019 levels of in excess of 4 cpht,” said Houston.