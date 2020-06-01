Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

Yesterday

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

BlueRock boosts production at Kareevlei after Covid-19 lockdown

Today
News

news_09062020_bluerock.png
Image credit: BlueRock


BlueRock is recording production of 41,500 tonnes in the 21-day period following the resumption of its operations last month when mines in South Africa were allowed to partially resume operations.
Production at its Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa is now averaging almost 2,000 tonnes a day since May 11.
This is 65% higher than the average daily production in the prior record quarter of the fourth quarter of 2019, which saw total production of 110,000 tonnes.
“The modifications made to the primary crushing circuit and the introduction of the third pan together with the processing of softer near surface material have allowed us to increase production at minimal cost whilst also reducing operating costs,” said BlueRock executive chairperson Mike Houston. 
“The amalgamation of KV1 and KV2, which will provide considerable flexibility to our mining operation, is progressing well and is expected to be fully operational in Q3 2020.”
He said whilst the amalgamation is ongoing, the company had been processing a higher percentage of lower grade near surface material and as a consequence the average grade for the diamonds currently in stock is 3.14 cpht.  
“We expect to be mining in higher grade areas towards the end of June and we are confident that grades will return to 2019 levels of in excess of 4 cpht,” said Houston.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished