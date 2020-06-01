Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

Yesterday

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

WFDB expands membership to key industry players; CTF joins Board

Today
News
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is inviting key players in the global diamond and jewellery industries to join its ranks, to expand the influence and the relevancy of the organization, which was founded in 1947 specifically to protect the interests of diamond bourses and their members. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the leading jewellery chain in Hong Kong, China and other parts of Asia, is one of the first organizations to join the WFDB.
Albert Chan, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has been appointed an observer on the WFDB Executive Committee. He said, “It is such an honor and a real privilege indeed to be invited into the WFDB family, with whom Chow Tai Fook shares identical core values.”
According to Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB and President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, the Federation's goal should not be only to protect the interests of the diamond bourses and their members, but to lead and promote the world trade in diamonds and diamond jewelry and to encourage cooperation among all of the parties involved in these industries. He added, "The diamond business is based on collaboration between many different parties. Our business depends on them and they depend on us. I have invited leading companies and organizations in our industry to join the WFDB and many have already expressed their interest in joining. I have no doubt that more will come aboard. Now more than ever we must join forces. That’s the only way we will be able to succeed."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished