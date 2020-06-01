WFDB expands membership to key industry players; CTF joins Board

Today

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is inviting key players in the global diamond and jewellery industries to join its ranks, to expand the influence and the relevancy of the organization, which was founded in 1947 specifically to protect the interests of diamond bourses and their members. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, the leading jewellery chain in Hong Kong, China and other parts of Asia, is one of the first organizations to join the WFDB.

Albert Chan, Executive Director of Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has been appointed an observer on the WFDB Executive Committee. He said, “It is such an honor and a real privilege indeed to be invited into the WFDB family, with whom Chow Tai Fook shares identical core values.”

According to Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB and President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, the Federation's goal should not be only to protect the interests of the diamond bourses and their members, but to lead and promote the world trade in diamonds and diamond jewelry and to encourage cooperation among all of the parties involved in these industries. He added, "The diamond business is based on collaboration between many different parties. Our business depends on them and they depend on us. I have invited leading companies and organizations in our industry to join the WFDB and many have already expressed their interest in joining. I have no doubt that more will come aboard. Now more than ever we must join forces. That’s the only way we will be able to succeed."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished