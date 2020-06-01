Exclusive
Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
ALROSA considers claims presented to it in the Arbitration Court of Yakutia unfounded
On June 5, Dmitri Samsonov, Alexander Yankovsky and Yuri Zhilyaev, who are the shareholders of ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC, filed a claim in the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) against AK ALROSA (PJSC) for damages in favor of PJSC ALROSA-Nyurba. The amount of their claims is 34 767 million rubles.
The lawsuit was filed after the licenses for the use of subsoil blocks for diamond mining at the Nakyn deposit were reissued on June 1 by the Federal Agency for Subsoil Use from ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC to AK ALROSA (PJSC) in connection with the ongoing liquidation of ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC.
The plaintiffs consider that the losses of ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC resulted from the forfeiture of rights to use the corresponding subsoil blocks.
AK ALROSA (PJSC) considers the submitted claims to be unfounded, since the decision to liquidate ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC and the liquidation procedure are being implemented in full compliance with the law. Consequently, the consequences of this decision, including the impossibility of retaining the right to use subsoil by a legal entity in liquidation, cannot be the basis for shareholders to have a right for indemnification.
It should be noted that if the claim will be satisfied, the amount collected will fall into the liquidation estate of ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC and will be subject to distribution among the shareholders of ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC in proportion to the number of shares they hold. The share of ALROSA PJSC in ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC is 97.5%.
The court also granted the application for interim measures - to prohibit the registration authority from carrying out registration actions related to the exclusion of ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities for the period of case hearings.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg