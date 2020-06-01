A gang member who stole £4million worth of gems jailed for nearly four years

Today

Image credit: Mayfair Jewellers

A gang member who in 2016 stole £4million worth of gems from a Mayfair jewellers in one of the biggest thefts in British criminal history has been jailed for nearly four years, dailymail.co.uk reported.An international criminal group, posing as a wealthy Russian businessman, made a deal to buy seven diamonds from a Mayfair boutique, including a heart-shaped gem worth £ 2.2 million.After a female gemologist, supposedly representing the businessman, was allowed to inspect diamonds New Bond Street boutique, she replaced them with fakes. Before the jewelers understood what had happened, the woman escaped.The stolen jewels reportedly have never been recovered.Following an international manhunt, оne of the criminals, 27-year-old Michael Jovanovic, was caught and extradited in January from Italy. He was charged with conspiracy to commit theft.In 2016 was caught and jailed the first of the thieves, Christophe Stankovic. The rest of the group responsible not been traced, said the agency.