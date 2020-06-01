Exclusive

Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing

First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium, Botswana, South Africa and Dubai. First Element is committed to providing a world class diamond service aimed at adding value to the entire supply chain, from the daily...

Today

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

UAE's leading gold retailers to shut down stores for now

Today
News

Two of the UAE’s leading jewellery retailers, Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds are affected drastically by the current situation and are shutting outlets to stay afloat to counter the COVID-19 impact on gold demand.
While Joyalukkas, the first jewellery retailer to create a multi-store network in the Gulf, is closing its weak performing outlets, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, with more than 100 outlets in the GCC states, has decided to delay opening all stores until there is clarity on rent reductions from its landlords.
The gold trade has been the worst hit by the virus outbreak, as most residents stopped spending on anything other than essentials, while tourists to have been absent after the suspension of flight services.
The initial plan is for Joyalukkas to exit seven of its 24 stores in the UAE, and repeat the process in the other Gulf States. The UAE contributes the highest share of the retailer’s revenues, at 40 per cent.
Right from the moment COVID-19’s impact on sectors became apparent, retailers have been trying to get their landlords to see reason and offer some sort of rental compensation. Flagship stores in prime locations command rents of Dh800,000 - Dh 1 million.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished