Johan Erikson: The industry needs to spend more on advertising and marketing
African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments
Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...
01 june 2020
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
25 may 2020
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
ALROSA is sued for 34.7 billion rubles
On June 5, the Arbitration Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) accepted a multi-billion-ruble lawsuit against diamond mining company ALROSA, as it follows from the records of arbitration cases (No. A58-3718 / 2020). This was announced by pravo.ru on Monday. The plaintiffs are Yuri Zhilyaev, Alexander Yankovsky and Dmitry Samsonov.
They demanded to recover 34.7 billion rubles from ALROSA in favor of ALROSA Nyurba PJSC to make up for the latter’s losses. According to the plaintiffs’ estimation, this was the amount of real damage due to the loss of rights to use diamond deposits.
Along with the adoption of the lawsuit, Judge Tatyana Shamaeva granted the plaintiffs' motion for interim measures and temporarily prohibited the registering authority from expelling ALROSA-Nyurba PJSC from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. As follows from the case file, an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders decided at the end of October last year to liquidate the company on a voluntary basis. The liquidation period is set until the end of 2020.
AK ALROSA PJSC is the world's largest producer of diamonds in terms of carats. The company accounts for 26% of the global and about 90% of Russian diamond production. Its main activity is concentrated in Yakutia, the Arkhangelsk Province, as well as in Africa. AK ALROSA PJSC was established by a presidential decree in 1992. Currently, 34% of the company’s shares are in free float, while the rest belong to Russia, Yakutia and Yakutia’s municipalities.
ALROSA Nyurba PJSC was established in 1997 to develop new diamond deposits in the Nakyn kimberlite field. According to the company’s website, 87.48% of its shares belong to AK ALROSA PJSC, 10% to the Ministry of Property and Land Relations of Yakutia, and 2.52% to various legal entities and individuals.