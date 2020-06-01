Geological Survey of India discovers 250 kg gold reserve in India

Today

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) submitted a report to the Government of Jharkhand on 3 June 2020 that it has discovered about 250 kg of Gold resource in Jharkhand, a state in North India, according to media reports.The report states that the mining stretch of Bhitar Dari-Hakegora areas has a mineable gold resource of nearly 250kg. During work, 6 boreholes were drilled over a strike length of approximately 600 m. Resource assessment was done through analysis of 709 number of core samples which augmented 0.34 mln tonnes of gold ore with an average grade of 0.71 g/t with 0.4 g/t cut off and a total of 55196 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 1 g/t with 1 g/t cut off.GSI report also indicated that gold would have to be mined from up to a depth of nearly 150 metres in Bhitar Dari area. The report is a G-3 stage report. This has paved the way for auctioning of gold mines of this area, which would be carried out soon.Set up in 1851, the GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country, but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organization of international repute.