African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

ALROSA's net profit for the first quarter fell 87% y-o-y

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA’s net profit for the 1st quarter of 2020 under IFRS amounted to 3 billion rubles, which is a 74% drop from 11.7 billion rubles compared to the previous quarter and fall of 87% compared to last year due to non-cash factors (foreign exchange loss of RUB 21 bn resulting from the revaluation of foreign currency debt).
Revenue in Q1 was RUB 63 bn (-3% q-o-q) amid a 14% decline in the average realised price, and decrease in other revenue and income from grants.
On a y-o-y basis, revenue decreased by 11% as a result of lower sales volumes (down 11% y-o-y) caused by COVID-19 and price index reduction.
EBITDA increased to RUB 30 bn (up 2% q-o-q) mainly due to seasonal reduction in social and SG&A expenses. A 4% y-o-y reduction resulted primarily from lower sales volumes (down 11%).
EBITDA margin expanded to 48% (up 2 pp q-o-q and up 4 pp y-o-y) on the backdrop of lower costs.
Free cash flow (FCF) in Q1 went up by 30% q-o-q to RUB 22 bn amid a stronger operating cash flow (up RUB 0.7 bn) and a seasonal reduction in CAPEX (down RUB 4.3 bn).
A 16% y-o-y decline was mostly driven by a RUB 5.2 bn decrease in the operating cash flow partially offset by a RUB 1.2 bn reduction in CAPEX.
ALROSA also released a revised production plan, which was reduced to 28-31 million carats (previously 34 million carats).
In addition, the company cut CAPEX from RUB 22 bn to RUB 20 bn.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

