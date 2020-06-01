Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Indian diamond manufacturers urged not to import rough diamonds in June

Today
News

At present, about 30 per cent diamond manufacturing units in Surat have resumed operations, due to shortage of workers. Most of the workers have already left to their native places due to the COVID-19 crisis, and not likely to return in the next couple of months.
Last month, diamond industry leaders, through a letter to industry members of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), had urged diamond manufacturers to avoid rough diamond import during the month of June.
In the past, the Surat diamond industry’s rough diamonds import was to the tune of $19 bln per annum. At present, polished demand has also been badly affected by consumer countries like USA, Europe, UAE and Hong Kong. Facing this scenario, it is predicted that India may reduce rough diamonds imports for the next few months. 
According to reports, De Beers and ALROSA, the world's largest diamond mining companies, have decided to cut diamond production due to the subdued demand from India.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished