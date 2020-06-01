Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Angola H1 diamond revenue falls

Today
News

news_05062020_endiama.png
Image credit: Endiama


Angola’s diamond revenue has dropped in the first half of the year, according to the governor of the National Bank of Angola, José de Lima Massano.
Weekly Mining Angola reports that the central bank head revealed this information recently while speaking to ministers during an economic council.
Although he didn’t provide figures and factors behind the fall in revenue, the diamond industry had been recording weak demand and sales across the globe.
Angola, which was this year expected to produce 10 million carats is set to reduce its diamond output target by 2 million carats due to limitations imposed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, Endiama was working on boosting its production to position itself as one of the top three largest diamond miners in the world. 
Angola earned about 1.3 billion from just over 9.44 million carats of diamonds sold in 2019.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished