Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced changes to its board of directors

Mountain Province announced the addition of Ken Robertson to its board of directors.
Following his decision to not seek re-election to the board, William Lamb has resigned as a Director of the Company effective June 7th, 2020.
Robertson is a certified professional accountant and financial executive with strong financial experience in the mining industry.
Mountain Province expects that with over 40 years of extensive experience, Robertson will be an invaluable addition to the company's board.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau