Peter Meeus set to advise Angola on diamond mining reform – report

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished Meeus started his career in the diamond industry in 1990 as diamond broker for Bonas Couzijn NV and moved up to become director of the Beurs voor Diamanthandel in 1992.He also served as managing director of HRD from 1999 till 2005.Since 2006, he was active as special advisor diamonds to the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and also served as Chairman of the Dubai Diamond Exchange.He has been an independent consultant to the diamond industry with a focus on Asia, the Middle East and Africa since 2018.Through his company, Meeus has developed a business plan allowing HRD to grow its business.

Belgian consultant Peter Meeus, who owns PME Consulting, is negotiating with the Angolan government to help the southern African country reform its diamond mining sector, according to a news report.Africa Intelligence reports that Angola was hoping Meeus will “fine-tune” its diamond policy as it goes ahead with a “wide-ranging” reform of the mining industry, in which diamonds are the main component.Angolan leader João Lourenço, who replaced long-time ruler Jose Eduardo dos Santos as President, ordered the state-run diamond companies Endiama and Sodiam to revise their policies to the benefit of the country and private companies.He said in 2018 that Angola had not been able to benefit properly from its diamond resources as a result of policies that stifled growth, but wants that to change as well.The Angolan government introduced a new diamond trading policy in 2018, which abolished preferred customers and implemented new ways of selling diamonds such as the systems of sale by contracts (sights), tenders and spot.Endiama is now focused on diamond exploration and mining, while Sodiam handles diamond sales.