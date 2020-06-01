Natural Diamond Council not deterred by Covid-19 as it promotes natural stones

Today

Image credit: NDC









The Natural Diamond Council (NDC), a global alliance of major diamond mining companies, will continue marketing natural diamonds as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten sales, an official has said.The diamond industry has been feeling the heat brought about by the novel corona virus in ways last seen during the global economic downturn of 2008.“We represent connections between people and we should be confident in that, people will be looking at this as a crisis and we will be looking at ways of expressing the desire of love in relationships, friendships, et cetera,” said NDC chief executive David Kellie in a webinar on ‘marketing our way out of crisis’ organised by Rapaport.“We have to present it in a way that is respectful of people’s individual economic issues, but I don’t have a crystal ball to know how quickly and how soon we will come out of the crisis that we have.”He recently said that although the current economic climate creates unprecedented challenges for the luxury industry, natural diamonds will connect stronger than ever before as the climate improves.Consumers, said Kellie, will have a greater respect for all things natural and seek brands that have an honest mission to be truly sustainable.He told the webinar that they will have to be focused on opportunities presenting themselves to the industry.Kellie also called for the need to target the mid-tier diamond jewellery market.“We believe that has the most potential to grow and support our industry,” he said.NDC represents ALROSA, De Beers, Dominion Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Murowa Diamonds, and Rio Tinto.These companies represent about 75% of the world’s diamond output.Data released by Trucost ESG Analysis, which is part of S&P Global, shows that NDC members generate more than $16 billion in net socioeconomic and environmental benefits through their diamond mining activities.