Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair to be held from 7-11 September 2020

The 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) will be held from 7-11, September 2020 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, according to a Press Release from the organizers.Thailand’s jewellery industry, Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF), organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, is one of the vital marketing tools to demonstrate the potential and the strengths of Thailand’s Gems and Jewellery industry.BGJF is regarded as a significant international trading platform gathering local and foreign jewellery players to showcase their highlights while opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet and trade with their potential partners from around the world.