African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair to be held from 7-11 September 2020

Today
News

The 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) will be held from 7-11, September 2020 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand, according to a Press Release from the organizers.
Thailand’s jewellery industry, Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF), organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, is one of the vital marketing tools to demonstrate the potential and the strengths of Thailand’s Gems and Jewellery industry.
BGJF is regarded as a significant international trading platform gathering local and foreign jewellery players to showcase their highlights while opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet and trade with their potential partners from around the world.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

