Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Thai coloured stones and silver jewellery sector looks to China for growth

Today
News

news_03062020_bkk.png
Image credit: BKK Jewelry


The Commercial Consul, Royal Thai Consulate General in Shanghai has commented on the considerable potential for Thai jewellery to penetrate the Chinese market, adding that coloured stones and silver jewellery are gaining in popularity among young Chinese consumers who prefer modern designs.
Ms Jeeranun Hirunyasumlith, Commercial Consul, Royal Thai Consulate General, Shanghai, said that the COVID-19 situation in China is getting better and better. Various businesses, including those in the gems and jewellery sector, are gradually reopening while the Chinese public is returning to shops compared with the previous outbreak period.
China is the world’s second largest jewellery market after the U.S. The majority of high purchasing power consumers live in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Gold is the most popular form of jewellery with Chinese consumers, as it can easily be converted into cash. Products with delicate designs are popular with younger Chinese consumers.
“Coloured Stones, especially rubies and sapphires, are very popular amongst certain groups of people in China’s jewellery market due to their delicate design, durability and uniqueness. Meanwhile, silver jewellery products with modern designs are becoming more popular with Chinese as gifts,” Ms Jeeranun said. “Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese consumers are more cautious with their spending. This represents a further challenge for Thai entrepreneurs this year,” she added.
According to the China Luxury Report 2019, sales of Chinese’s gems and jewellery reached 585 billion yuan in 2018. Each generation reflects a different taste in jewellery. Those born in the 1960s and 1970s place great importance on brand names, while approximately half of those born in the 90s are content to try new brands so long as their products come in attractive designs and represent great value for money.
Ms Jeeranun emphasized that understanding markets and consumer needs, as well as choosing the right marketing strategies, are significant factors in determining successful business expansion into China’s jewellery market. China is a huge market with high competition from both local operators and world-class brands.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished