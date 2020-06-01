ALROSA sold 102 diamonds during its May online tender

Today

ALROSA sold 102 diamonds from boxes of 5-10 carats during its online tender, which took place from May 15 to May 29, 2020.According to the company, ALROSA for the first time on record decided selling rough diamonds from boxes piece by piece to support its long-term customers in times of the crisis.This gave the company's long-term customers an opportunity to replenish their stocks selectively. Having reviewed the digital copies of diamonds, the clients selected and purchased the stones matching their preferences.The second round of digital tender starts on June 3. It will be open not only for long-term clients, but also to other company’s customers. ALROSA will tender over 700 rough diamonds from 5-10 carats batches.