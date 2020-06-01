Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

ALROSA sold 102 diamonds during its May online tender

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA sold 102 diamonds from boxes of 5-10 carats during its online tender, which took place from May 15 to May 29, 2020.
According to the company, ALROSA for the first time on record decided selling rough diamonds from boxes piece by piece to support its long-term customers in times of the crisis.
This gave the company's long-term customers an opportunity to replenish their stocks selectively. Having reviewed the digital copies of diamonds, the clients selected and purchased the stones matching their preferences.
The second round of digital tender starts on June 3. It will be open not only for long-term clients, but also to other company’s customers. ALROSA will tender over 700 rough diamonds from 5-10 carats batches.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

