Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

01 june 2020

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Petra Diamonds Q3 revenue slides 32% to $91.3M

Today
News
news_03062020_petra.png
  Image credit: Petra Diamonds




Petra Diamonds, which has operations in South Africa and Tanzania, says its third quarter revenue for the fiscal year 2020 eased 32% to $91.3 million compared to $135.2 million, a year earlier mainly due to reduced prices recorded at the March tender.
The group’s February tender saw pricing on a like-for-like basis up marginally in comparison to prices achieved in the first half of the fiscal year 2020, reflecting stable market conditions before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold globally.
Petra said it also experienced depressed and opportunistic bidding for its diamonds at its fifth sales cycle of the fiscal year 2020, particularly in the larger size, better quality and higher value categories. 
It chose to only sell a portion of its South African goods, representing about 75% by volume and about 50% by value. 
The remaining goods were exported to Antwerp and of these, about 75% were subsequently sold. 
The Antwerp tender raked in $6.3 million with rough diamond prices for the combined March and April tenders down about 27% compared to February 2020 prices. 
Meanwhile, Petra said its third quarter production rose 1% to 932,456 carats compared to 924,228 carats recorded during the same period in 2019.
The marginal increase was recorded despite the COVID-19 lockdown measures implemented in South Africa from 23 March 2020.
It said due to ongoing uncertainty around the impact of COVID-19, production guidance for the fiscal year 2020 remains suspended.
“Our operations continued their strong H1 performance into Q3, in large part due to the delivery of throughput benefits further to the positive implementation of Project 2022, prior to the disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19,” said Petra chief executive Richard Duffy.
“We continued to prioritise the safety and health of our workforce in implementing prescribed COVID-19 measures as we moved the South African mines to operating at 50% of our workforce and will continue to carefully manage the increase towards full production over time.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished