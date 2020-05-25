De Beers to hold sight 5 from mid-June

Image credit: De Beers Group (instagram)

Deadline for submitting applications for sight 5 was 7 June and allocations will be announced on 10 June.Sources also said should De Beers’ customers or their representatives fail to attend sight 5 in person, they will have the option to select their own extended buy-backs of up to 30% by carat weight of each lot within a box.Sightholders were also told that the extended buy-back flexibility in place for sight 4 will remain available for the upcoming sight.The flexibility was designed to take into account that Covid-19 travel restrictions may prevent sightholders and accredited buyers from physically attending the sight.A De Beers’ spokesperson was yet to respond to our enquiries at the time of publication.De Beers had only conducted two sightholder sales in Gaborone this year and was forced to cancel the April and May sights due to travel restrictions and weaker demand.De Beers usually sells 90% of its total supply from Gaborone.