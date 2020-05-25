Exclusive

De Beers to hold sight 5 from mid-June

De Beers is set to conduct sight 5 from June 15 in Botswana, South Africa and Namibia, according to impeccable sources privy to the goings on.
The diamond group was planning to facilitate supplementary viewings of sight goods in Antwerp and Hong Kong.
It was also working to be able to facilitate viewings in Dubai. 

news_02062020_de_beers.png
                    Image credit: De Beers Group (instagram)


Deadline for submitting applications for sight 5 was 7 June and allocations will be announced on 10 June.
Sources also said should De Beers’ customers or their representatives fail to attend sight 5 in person, they will have the option to select their own extended buy-backs of up to 30% by carat weight of each lot within a box.
Sightholders were also told that the extended buy-back flexibility in place for sight 4 will remain available for the upcoming sight.
The flexibility was designed to take into account that Covid-19 travel restrictions may prevent sightholders and accredited buyers from physically attending the sight.
A De Beers’ spokesperson was yet to respond to our enquiries at the time of publication. 
De Beers had only conducted two sightholder sales in Gaborone this year and was forced to cancel the April and May sights due to travel restrictions and weaker demand.
De Beers usually sells 90% of its total supply from Gaborone.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

