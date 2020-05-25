Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

Yesterday

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

DPA rebrands to Natural Diamond Council

Today
News
news_02062020_NDC.png
Image credit: Natural Diamond Council (Facebook) 



The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has rebranded to the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as it seeks to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the diamond jewellery industry. 
It said in a statement that the council will continue to invest in advertising globally but will also become the go-to digital publisher for innovative content in the diamond industry.
NDC will also reposition its consumer identity, formerly known as ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’, under the brand name, ‘Only Natural Diamonds’.
“The current economic climate creates unprecedented challenges for the luxury industry. But, as the climate improves, natural diamonds will connect stronger than ever before,” said NDC chief executive David Kellie. 
“Consumers will have a greater respect for all things natural and seek brands that have an honest mission to be truly sustainable. They’ll be purchasing luxury goods with a greater meaning, particularly those celebrating connections between friends and loved ones.”
He said there was need to speak to the younger audience in a different way and they had brought in a number of partners that will contribute to the new world of natural diamonds they are creating.
The launch of the NDC reflects the collective commitment of its members, ALROSA, De Beers, Dominion Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Murowa Diamonds, and Rio Tinto, to the growth of the industry going beyond the current economic crisis. 
“There is no task more important than inspiring consumers with what we call ‘the Diamond Dream,’” said NDC chairperson Stephen Lussier. 
“Our mission is to educate consumers on the industry and positive social contribution diamonds make to the world today. Our members are committed to these goals and the launch of the NDC marks an exciting step on this path.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

