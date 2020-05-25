DPA rebrands to Natural Diamond Council

Today

Image credit: Natural Diamond Council (Facebook)









The Diamond Producers Association (DPA) has rebranded to the Natural Diamond Council (NDC) as it seeks to promote the desirability of natural diamonds and support the integrity of the diamond jewellery industry.It said in a statement that the council will continue to invest in advertising globally but will also become the go-to digital publisher for innovative content in the diamond industry.NDC will also reposition its consumer identity, formerly known as ‘Real is Rare, Real is a Diamond’, under the brand name, ‘Only Natural Diamonds’.“The current economic climate creates unprecedented challenges for the luxury industry. But, as the climate improves, natural diamonds will connect stronger than ever before,” said NDC chief executive David Kellie.“Consumers will have a greater respect for all things natural and seek brands that have an honest mission to be truly sustainable. They’ll be purchasing luxury goods with a greater meaning, particularly those celebrating connections between friends and loved ones.”He said there was need to speak to the younger audience in a different way and they had brought in a number of partners that will contribute to the new world of natural diamonds they are creating.The launch of the NDC reflects the collective commitment of its members, ALROSA, De Beers, Dominion Diamonds, Lucara Diamond, Petra Diamonds, Murowa Diamonds, and Rio Tinto, to the growth of the industry going beyond the current economic crisis.“There is no task more important than inspiring consumers with what we call ‘the Diamond Dream,’” said NDC chairperson Stephen Lussier.“Our mission is to educate consumers on the industry and positive social contribution diamonds make to the world today. Our members are committed to these goals and the launch of the NDC marks an exciting step on this path.”