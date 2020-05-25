Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

DRC suspends board, management of state-owned diamond firm Miba

The board and management of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s state-controlled diamond company, Bakwanga Mining (Miba SA) has been suspended, according to news reports.
Minutes of meeting held by the DRC’s Council of Ministers seen by Bloomberg News stated that the suspension was due to an audit that “…identified major dysfunctions in compliance, governance and management, production and financial administration”.
Miba produced 19,683 carats of diamonds in 2019 compared to 119,000 carats, a year earlier.
DRC is the world’s fourth largest rough-diamond producer in terms of volume and the 10th largest in terms of value. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

