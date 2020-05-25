Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

Today

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

ALROSA may study Prilensky Square for diamonds

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgThe Department for Subsurface Management of Sakha (Yakutia) may conclude a contract with Almazy Anabara, a member of the ALROSA group, to assess the P2 resources at Prilensky Square and to identify the presence of diamondiferous kimberlites in this area. A diamond mining company will also be hired to provide further guidance on the exploration of the site, Interfax reports citing a government procurement website.
According to the report, an agreement to study the site within the Molodno-Olenek interfluve will be signed following an open tender, which was declared invalid because the only application was filed by Almazy Anabara, with which the tender committee decided to conclude a contract.
The contract price is 271.1 million rubles.
Work is scheduled to be completed before the end of November 2022.
«Almazy Anabara» washes diamond placers in the Arctic region at north-west of Republic of Yakutia (Sakha).
Previously it was reported that the company plans to mine about 3.3 million carats of diamonds in the 2020 washing season, which is 27% lower than the initial production plan of 4.5 million carats.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
