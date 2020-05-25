ALROSA may study Prilensky Square for diamonds

Today

The Department for Subsurface Management of Sakha (Yakutia) may conclude a contract with Almazy Anabara, a member of the ALROSA group, to assess the P2 resources at Prilensky Square and to identify the presence of diamondiferous kimberlites in this area. A diamond mining company will also be hired to provide further guidance on the exploration of the site, Interfax reports citing a government procurement website.According to the report, an agreement to study the site within the Molodno-Olenek interfluve will be signed following an open tender, which was declared invalid because the only application was filed by Almazy Anabara, with which the tender committee decided to conclude a contract.The contract price is 271.1 million rubles.Work is scheduled to be completed before the end of November 2022.«Almazy Anabara» washes diamond placers in the Arctic region at north-west of Republic of Yakutia (Sakha).Previously it was reported that the company plans to mine about 3.3 million carats of diamonds in the 2020 washing season, which is 27% lower than the initial production plan of 4.5 million carats.