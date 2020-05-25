Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

Today

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Lucapa Diamond defers repayment of $10m loan facility

Today
News

Lucapa Diamond has agreed with New Azilian, a company associated with non-executive director and major Lucapa shareholder Ross Stanley, to defer the repayment date in relation to the $10 million one-year loan facility.
It said in addition to the repayment date being deferred from 29 May 2020 to 31 August 2020, interest payments have been changed from quarterly to being payable at the termination date (effective from fourth quarter 2019) and the previous option to convert interest payments to Lucapa shares has also been removed.
No additional fees or penalties are payable by Lucapa under the amended agreement with New Azilian. 

news_27032020_lucapa.png
Image credit: Lucapa Diamond

 
“We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to New Azilian, Equigold, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and all our shareholders for their continued support of Lucapa’s strategy during this challenging period,” said Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall.
Meanwhile, the non-renounceable pro-rata rights issue that entitles eligible shareholders to participate on a one for five basis with a free attaching option exercisable at $0.10 each and expiring 2 years from the date of issue announced on 27 April 2020 and closed on Friday 29 May 2020. 
Lucapa intends to use the funds raised from the rights issue to advance the search for the primary kimberlite sources of the high-value Lulo alluvial diamonds, preserve mining assets suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and for general working capital purposes.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished