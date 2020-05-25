Exclusive

African diamond firms on COVID-19 response, recent developments

Rough & Polished recently contacted several diamond producers and exploration companies with operations in Africa to establish how their operations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and what they are doing to alleviate the impact. We also sought...

Today

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

Botswana Diamonds recovers over 100 macro-diamonds from Marsfontein bulk sample

Today
News

Botswana Diamonds has recovered more than 100 macro-diamonds from the Marsfontein diamond development project in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.  
The Aim and BSE listed diamond explorer said that 87 macro diamonds were recovered from the fresh kimberlite giving a modelled grade of 50cpht, while 24 macro diamonds were recovered from one of the residual stockpiles, known as Dump E giving a modelled grade of 16cpht. 

news_01062020_botswana.png
      Image credit: Botswana Diamonds


“This bulk sampling campaign, which was carried out with the company’s royalty mining contractor Eurafrican Diamond Corporation, had two objectives,” said Botswana Diamonds managing director James Campbell.
“The first was to test the grade of the fresh kimberlite and the second was to confirm the grades of one of the mine dumps.   Both were achieved, and proof of the fresh kimberlite grade paves the way for further exploration work on Marsfontein to target potential blows.”
He said the kimberlite grade was aligned with those achieved at Klipspringer mine and Thorny River, which are both nearby, indicating the considerable extent of the kimberlite dyke system.  
“Options will be investigated on exploitation of the dumps once the nationwide lock down in South Africa is lifted and a sense of normality returns to diamond markets, post the global Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” said Campbell.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished