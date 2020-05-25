Botswana Diamonds recovers over 100 macro-diamonds from Marsfontein bulk sample

Image credit: Botswana Diamonds

“This bulk sampling campaign, which was carried out with the company’s royalty mining contractor Eurafrican Diamond Corporation, had two objectives,” said Botswana Diamonds managing director James Campbell.“The first was to test the grade of the fresh kimberlite and the second was to confirm the grades of one of the mine dumps. Both were achieved, and proof of the fresh kimberlite grade paves the way for further exploration work on Marsfontein to target potential blows.”He said the kimberlite grade was aligned with those achieved at Klipspringer mine and Thorny River, which are both nearby, indicating the considerable extent of the kimberlite dyke system.“Options will be investigated on exploitation of the dumps once the nationwide lock down in South Africa is lifted and a sense of normality returns to diamond markets, post the global Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” said Campbell.