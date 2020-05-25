De Beers mulls temporary shift of diamond viewings from Botswana

Exclusive

de_beers_group_logo.pngDe Beers has engaged the Botswana government to temporarily shift its sight viewings to international diamond centres only for viewings with sights still invoiced in Botswana. 
De Beers had only conducted two sightholder sales in Gaborone this year and was forced to cancel the April and May sights due to travel restrictions and weaker demand.
Antwerp, which resumed diamond sales beginning of May, was a potential location for the viewings.
“If we can move our product closer to them it would give us the flexibility to restart sales as soon as the markets reopen,” De Beers executive vice president, diamond trading, Paul Rowley was quoted as saying by Reuters. 
“The temporary measure will enable us and our government partners to generate some revenue in this difficult period.” 
De Beers sells 90% of its total supply from Gaborone.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

