ALROSA to launch an advertising diamond campaign featuring the symbols of Russia

Today

Russian diamond mining company ALROSA intends to launch a world-class campaign to promote diamond jewellery, says RosTender.info.Thus, the diamond giant announced a tender for specialists in audio-visual production.The tender will be held on July 9, following which ALROSA will sign an agreement with the winner for 151.4 million rubles.Applications for the tender can be submitted until June 8.In addition to a number of promotional products, ALROSA is reportedly planning to release highly artistic short films. The first 1.5-minute short film is expected to be launched in English and Chinese featuring a model from the Baltic states, a swan and a bear.Another video - in English, Chinese and Russian - will be shorter - just one minute - with the ballerina of the Bolshoi or Mariinsky Theaters starring in it.According to the report, the videos will be broadcast on all possible media resources.