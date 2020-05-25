Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

ALROSA to launch an advertising diamond campaign featuring the symbols of Russia

Russian diamond mining company ALROSA intends to launch a world-class campaign to promote diamond jewellery, says RosTender.info.
Thus, the diamond giant announced a tender for specialists in audio-visual production.
The tender will be held on July 9, following which ALROSA will sign an agreement with the winner for 151.4 million rubles.
Applications for the tender can be submitted until June 8.
In addition to a number of promotional products, ALROSA is reportedly planning to release highly artistic short films. The first 1.5-minute short film is expected to be launched in English and Chinese featuring a model from the Baltic states, a swan and a bear.
Another video - in English, Chinese and Russian - will be shorter - just one minute - with the ballerina of the Bolshoi or Mariinsky Theaters starring in it.
According to the report, the videos will be broadcast on all possible media resources.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

