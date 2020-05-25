Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

ALROSA allows deferrals during its third diamond tender

alrosa_logo.jpgALROSA will allow its customers to refrain from buying rough diamonds during its third trading session in a row, deferring June contract volumes to subsequent periods of the year due to difficult market conditions, as per the company’s press service.
Clients interested in purchasing diamonds in June may request the goods they need, getting all the required information and choosing rough remotely.
In order to keep the balance of the diamond chain during challenging times, ALROSA pursues ‘price over volume’ strategy, preventing oversupply by reducing sales volumes and strengthening the long-term potential of the diamond markets.
“The history shows that responsible approach to sales is the main way to accelerate market recovery after a crisis. Surely, under current market uncertainty maximizing short-term incomes at a cost of an overall market deterioration would be unwise. This is a third session at which we give our customers an opportunity to defer contracted volumes to the subsequent periods of the year. The regular feedback from our clients and overall situation in a midstream diamond segment show that this strategy is well proven”, commented ALROSA Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev. “We are committed to the prudent sales policy and will use all available instruments to maintain supply and demand balance and normalize cutters’ level of inventories.”

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

