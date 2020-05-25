Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

DelGatto launches first-ever ‘Online Finance Platform’ on IDEX Online

The DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) launched the diamond industry's first ever online finance platform, on IDEX Online on 26 May 2020, according to a press release from DelGatto.
Dealers who have inventory on the IDEX Online trading platform will be able to click on any individual stone or stones and receive an immediate financing estimate from DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund.
This offers the diamond and jewelry industry, for the first time, online access to quick, easy and secure financing from $50,000 up to and over $10m.This is more critical than ever as commercial banks are leaving our industry in record numbers.
DDFF is the world's largest non-bank lender for the diamond, jewelry and timepiece industries.  Having its collateral-based finance available online was a critical next step in their continued mission to supply credit to an industry that desperately needs it.
Christopher Del Gatto, Co-Founder and CEO of DDFF said: "For the first time ever a wholesaler who lists their goods on a platform like IDEX Online can simply press a button and receive financing as well."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished
