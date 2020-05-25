DelGatto launches first-ever ‘Online Finance Platform’ on IDEX Online

Today

The DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) launched the diamond industry's first ever online finance platform, on IDEX Online on 26 May 2020, according to a press release from DelGatto.

Dealers who have inventory on the IDEX Online trading platform will be able to click on any individual stone or stones and receive an immediate financing estimate from DELGATTO Diamond Finance Fund.

This offers the diamond and jewelry industry, for the first time, online access to quick, easy and secure financing from $50,000 up to and over $10m.This is more critical than ever as commercial banks are leaving our industry in record numbers.

DDFF is the world's largest non-bank lender for the diamond, jewelry and timepiece industries. Having its collateral-based finance available online was a critical next step in their continued mission to supply credit to an industry that desperately needs it.

Christopher Del Gatto, Co-Founder and CEO of DDFF said: "For the first time ever a wholesaler who lists their goods on a platform like IDEX Online can simply press a button and receive financing as well."



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished