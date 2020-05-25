WFDB launches digital campaign to promote Get Diamonds to retailers

Exclusive

excl_25052020_get_diamonds.png
Image credit: Get Diamonds


The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) is launching an international digital marketing campaign to introduce Get Diamonds to jewelry retailers. 
The campaign, which will run on social media and search engines, is focused in the first stage on jewelers, major brands, manufacturers and other diamond buyers in the United States, diamondworld.net reports.
Get Diamonds, which was acquired by the WFDB only a few weeks ago, is now the largest B2B online trading platform for polished diamonds, with over 1.2 million stones listed at a total value of $5.5 billion. 
The WFDB is determined to make its platform the go-to address for American jewelers seeking to source loose diamonds. To achieve that end, it has invested heavily in streamlining and upgrading the platform. 
Yoram Dvash, Acting President of the WFDB and President of the Israel Diamond Exchange, said: “Get Diamonds is the premier online marketplace for sourcing loose stones. With such a huge inventory it offers jewelers goods in all categories and at every price point. It is easy, convenient and fast, and it is free for buyers. It’s definitely a no-brainer and we want US retailers to know this.”
Dvash added that it is also important for jewelers to know that Get Diamonds is non-profit and transparent, and that it was created ‘By the industry, for the industry.’  
The WFDB says that it the US campaign is only the first step in a greater marketing effort that is intended to reach markets in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Australia.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau

