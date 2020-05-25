Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

DeBeers’ Forevermark upbeat about market recovery – report

Today
News

De Beers-owned retail brand Forevermark has registered a “strong” sales recovery at its stores in China since the outbreak of Covid-19, according to Rapaport.
Buyers in the populous Asian country are said to be returning to Forevermark’s stores “quicker” than projected and the brand’s jewellers have reported that the average sales price has remained stable, while the conversion rates in stores have doubled. 
“In China, Forevermark’s business has come back more rapidly than anticipated, as shoppers have begun to return to luxury goods, with branded jewelry, and bridal in particular, leading the recovery,” the company was quoted as saying. 

news_28052020_forevermark.png
Image credit: Forevermark (Facebook)



Forevermark chief executive Nancy Liu said diamonds will continue to serve as a powerful symbol of strength, resilience, beauty although the coronavirus pandemic will alter consumer expectations forever.
Forevermark’s US president Charles Stanley said the company will offer an expanded bridal product range. 
 “Throughout this crisis, we are seeing the significance of brands being maintained as consumers look to purchase fewer, better things that represent timelessness and have enduring value,” he was quoted as saying.
“The new collections we are bringing to market provide a breadth of product to connect with consumers across bridal, self-purchase and holiday occasions.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

