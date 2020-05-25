AGD DIAMONDS issues a report on development prospects for 2019 in line with GRI standards

Today

AGD DIAMONDS has issued its second Sustainable Development Report for 2019 on May 26. The Sustainable Development Report for 2019 is a non-financial report of the Company.The first report for 2018 has received a positive feedback from the stakeholders, and with the new report, the Company continues its course towards increasing its openness and transparency in the international market and ensuring its sustainable development.The AGD DIAMONDS report for 2019 contains information on the principles and approaches practiced by the Company in doing business, on its key events and results in the economic, environmental and social fields, as well as on corporate governance and interaction with stakeholders.In preparing its sustainability report, the Company used the Guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as the main standard. The report was prepared in line with the basic disclosure version of the GRI Standards. It also covers topics recommended by GRI for the mining and metallurgical industries.To increase the confidence of stakeholders in the information disclosed in the report, AGD DIAMONDS engaged an independent auditor, which is KPMG JSC, to evaluate and certify the report.