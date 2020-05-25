Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

AGD DIAMONDS issues a report on development prospects for 2019 in line with GRI standards

Today
News

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngAGD DIAMONDS has issued its second Sustainable Development Report for 2019 on May 26. The Sustainable Development Report for 2019 is a non-financial report of the Company. 
The first report for 2018 has received a positive feedback from the stakeholders, and with the new report, the Company continues its course towards increasing its openness and transparency in the international market and ensuring its sustainable development. 
The AGD DIAMONDS report for 2019 contains information on the principles and approaches practiced by the Company in doing business, on its key events and results in the economic, environmental and social fields, as well as on corporate governance and interaction with stakeholders.
In preparing its sustainability report, the Company used the Guidelines of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) as the main standard. The report was prepared in line with the basic disclosure version of the GRI Standards. It also covers topics recommended by GRI for the mining and metallurgical industries.
To increase the confidence of stakeholders in the information disclosed in the report, AGD DIAMONDS engaged an independent auditor, which is KPMG JSC, to evaluate and certify the report.

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished