SA police nab man found in possession of suspected diamonds

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested an unnamed man who was found in possession of suspected diamonds, four unlicensed firearms and ammunition, in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, according to the local media.Police Captain Kay Makhubele was quoted by the South African as saying that they recovered 50 stones.“…the stones are yet to be tested to determine whether they are [genuine] diamonds,” said the police spokesperson.Five men were arrested in October, 2019 after they were allegedly found in possession of unpolished diamonds in their truck in the Western Cape Province.The diamonds were discovered to be real after a test was conducted.South Africa's Serious Organised Crime Investigation arrested a 37-year-old man who was trading fake diamonds for R40 000 in the Northern Cape Province in June, 2019.Two men, believed to be from Namibia, were also arrested in Western Cape, South Africa in May, 2019 after they were found in possession of rough diamonds valued at R1.5 million.Another Namibian man swallowed diamonds in April, 2019 shortly after his arrest by police following a sting operation in Strand, 50km east of Cape Town, in South Africa.The diamonds were later excreted from his body.