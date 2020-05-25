Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

25 may 2020

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

ALROSA's Internatsionalnaya pipe to be developed at ultra-deep horizons

Today
News

news_27052020_internatsionalnaya.png
Image credit: ALROSA


The Federal Autonomous Establishment of Russia, Glavgosekspertiza (Main State Expert Review Board) issued a positive conclusion on the basis of the verification of the estimated cost of mining operations for the stripping and development of the Internatsionalnaya pipe in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), the institution’s official website says.
The Glavgosexpertiza verified the estimated cost of the project which will include the stripping and development at the Internatsionalnaya pipe at -790m / -1250m (1190m / 1650m below the surface). The projected output at ultra-deep horizons will reportedly amount to 350 thousand tons of ore per year with a total mine output of 500 thousand tons per year. The construction of surface units is not planned at this stage of the project.
According to the report, the Internatsionalnaya kimberlite pipe’s diamond grade stood at about 8 carats per tonne.
An independent JORC resource estimate for the mine states that it can be developed until 2035.
The pipe is being developed by the Russian company ALROSA.
The Internatsionalnaya kimberlite pipe was discovered in 1969, 16 km from the city of Mirny in Yakutia.
The career was developed in the early 1980s to a depth of 285 m. Since 1999, ALROSA’s Mir Mining and Processing Plant has been carrying out operations underground.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished