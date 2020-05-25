ALROSA’s Almazy Anabara plans to produce more than 3 m cts of diamonds during 2020 washing season

Today

Image credit: ALROSA

Almazy Anabara (Diamonds of Anabar), a part of ALROSA Group, plans to produce more than 3 m carats of diamonds during 2020 washing season, which started May 22.According to Almazy Anabara CEO Pavel Marinychev, from autumn 2019 to spring 2020 the company processed more 6,714k m3 of rock, extracted and prepared for washing 3,636k m3 of diamondiferous sands and dumped more than 2,060k m3 of facilities.During current season Almazy Anabara plans to produce more than 3.3 m carats of diamonds and ca.100 kg of precious metals as a by-product .The company washes diamond placers in the Arctic region at north-west of Republic of Yakutia (Sakha).