South Africa allows mining industry to operate at full throttle from June 1

The South African government will allow mining companies to operate at 100% capacity from June 1 subject to strict Covid-19 protocols.President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised national address on Sunday that in opening up the economy, South Africa will rely on social compacts with all key role players to address the key risk factors at the workplace.“…companies will need to put in place sanitary and social distancing measures and facilities; they will need to screen workers on arrival each day, quarantine those who may be infected and make arrangements for them to be tested,” he said.The South African government had last month allowed the mining industry to resume operations at 50% capacity.Most underground mines were put on care and maintenance during the lockdown announced in March.Only coal mines supplying state power utility Eskom were allowed to continue with their operations.The Minerals Council South Africa previously warned that some mines might not re-open post the COVID-19 lockdown period owing to lack of cash flow.