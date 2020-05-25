WFDB on-line trading platform takes industry by storm

Today

Just a month and a half after the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) acquired the digital trading platform Get Diamonds from the Israel Diamond Institute, the platform has grown to become the world's largest B2B diamond digital marketplace.

Today the number of diamonds listed is over 1,200,000, with total value of over $5.5 billion, and the WFDB is investing great efforts to continue to grow the platform. The WFDB acquired Get Diamonds because it saw an urgent need for a diamond trading platform that would strengthen the trade, not profit from it.

While fees are low, it is not free for users. However, the platform intends to reinvest profits into projects that support and grow the diamond trade, including generic marketing of diamonds.

Yoram Dvash, newly elected Acting President of the WFDB and President of the Israel Diamond Exchange said, "The COVID-19 crisis has almost completely halted international travel and major industry events have been canceled. Diamantaires have traditionally based their business on visiting clients and attending international trade shows, but the pandemic has necessitated a change.

With the launch by the WFDB of Get Diamonds as an international platform we are offering the industry a transparent, convenient way to continue to trade worldwide. It is truly ‘By the industry, for the industry.’” In six short weeks Get Diamonds now offers stones of over one million carats.

It has 3,500 registered suppliers and 26,000 registered buyers, most of which are retailers. To meet demand, Get Diamonds is being translated into several languages: English, Mandarin, Gujarati, Russian and Hebrew are already available and Arabic is on the way. The platform is now focused on expanding its outreach to retailers and is currently in negotiations with retail jewelry associations in the United States.



