Super-rich are buying diamonds and rare gems during the pandemic

Image credit: Mo Yuen

Sheng (Pixabay)

During the time of crisis, the richest people have chosen to invest in ultra-rare gems as a 'safe' store for their wealth, says the Telegraph.It says that fine jewelry seems to be in high demand amid the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic as many jewellers make special offers for their products. The demand for jewelry for birthdays and anniversaries also remains high.Some jewelers say that their customers spend more money on gifts during the crisis than in the pre-COVID-19 period.At the high end of the market, collectors continue to invest in rare gems, sometimes considering them to be the safest investment compared to the stock market or real estate, according to the Telegraph.