Zim’s Murowa Diamonds contributes towards fight against Covid-19

Image credit: Murowa Diamonds

Rio Zimbabwe’s Murowa Diamonds has donated $40 000 to the Zvishavane district Covid-19 Taskforce and pledged to renovate Lundi Rural Hospital, which is serving as an isolation centre.The diamond mine was located in Zvishavane.“In times like these, it is imperative that we play our part in partnering with the government and other stakeholders to fight and contain the Covid-19 virus,” Murowa Diamonds general manager, Masimba Nyamhunga was quoted as saying by NewZimbabwe.com.“As a company, we are aware of the expectations our stakeholders have and are committed to continue to be a key partner in the development of the district and country at large.”Murowa was also sponsoring a radio awareness programme to educate and inform artisanal and small scale miners as well as local communities on how to be part of the Covid-19 fight.Murowa recorded a 7% regression in production to 685 000 carats in 2019 from 740 244 carats produced in the comparative period in 2018.The low production was attributed to intermittent power supply which resulted in lost production running time.