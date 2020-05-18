Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

Yesterday

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Zim’s Murowa Diamonds contributes towards fight against Covid-19

Today
News

news_20052020_murowa.png
Image credit: Murowa Diamonds


Rio Zimbabwe’s Murowa Diamonds has donated $40 000 to the Zvishavane district Covid-19 Taskforce and pledged to renovate Lundi Rural Hospital, which is serving as an isolation centre.
The diamond mine was located in Zvishavane.
“In times like these, it is imperative that we play our part in partnering with the government and other stakeholders to fight and contain the Covid-19 virus,” Murowa Diamonds general manager, Masimba Nyamhunga was quoted as saying by NewZimbabwe.com.
“As a company, we are aware of the expectations our stakeholders have and are committed to continue to be a key partner in the development of the district and country at large.”
Murowa was also sponsoring a radio awareness programme to educate and inform artisanal and small scale miners as well as local communities on how to be part of the Covid-19 fight.
Murowa recorded a 7% regression in production to 685 000 carats in 2019 from 740 244 carats produced in the comparative period in 2018. 
The low production was attributed to intermittent power supply which resulted in lost production running time.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished