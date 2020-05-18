Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

Yesterday

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

Global demand for platinum jewellery dips 26% in Q1 2020

Today
In its quarterly bulletin released recently, the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) said that the demand for platinum jewellery worldwide during the first three months of 2020 (Q1) was down 26% year-on-year. This is due to consumers in most countries cutting back on non-essential spending for fears related to the global economic slowdown.
The report, which is independently prepared by Consultancy Metals Focus, noted that the total jewellery demand for the period was 401 Koz against the 540 Koz of platinum jewellery bought in Q1 2019, a decrease of 138 Koz.
Platinum jewellery demand in India fell by 30% as per the report, due to a cautious approach adopted by consumers towards high-value purchases due to the slowdown in the economy. Later, as the lockdowns took effect in March, demand suffered even more notably with platinum jewellery demand reducing by 60-80% during March.
China was the worst hit as the platinum jewellery fabrication demand in Q1 dropped by 45% year-on-year due to competition from the gold jewellery market. The business was then interrupted over February as lockdowns were implemented. However, when the platinum price fell sharply in early March, demand picked up to a good extent.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

