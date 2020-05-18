Exclusive
“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
Angola grants two diamond mining rights after first public tender
It also awarded permits for two phosphate concessions.
This was the first public tender held by the Angolan government to award mining concessions under the new Mining Code.
Macauhub reports that the Camafuca-Camazambo diamond concession in Lunda Norte Province was awarded to North American company Ishangol LLC, while the B&A Somipa Consortium was grated the Tchitengo diamond concession, which covers the provinces of Lunda Norte and Lunda Sul.
The B&A was a Brazilian firm with extensive experience in the diamond industry, while Somipa was an Angolan company, which already had experience in the local diamond industry.
Endiama chairperson Ganga Júnior was quoted as saying that the two diamond concessions were previously awarded to local and foreign firms but failed to conduct any meaningful work.
“We had to work towards terminating the previous contracts…,” he said.
Ganga Júnior said investments in the two concessions were more than $150 million each.
“Now we are just going to go deeper, proceed to the negotiation and signing of the respective contracts,” said Ganga Júnior.
“The essential work has been done, now the negotiation doesn’t seem to take that long.”
Angola received six bids for the diamond concessions.
The Camafuca-Camazamba kimberlite has reserves of 209 million cubic meters of ore, with estimated 23,2 million carats, while the Tchitengo concession was a result of the merger of three previous concessions (Tchiúzo, Itengo and Tchiege).
Tchiúzo was studied up to a depth of 350 meters and had reserves of 63 million tonnes of ore with potential to produce about 27 million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished