National Bank of Fujairah continues to credit diamond transactions

Image credit: NBF

The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has denied rumors that it has suspended lending to diamond operations for rough diamond buyers.Last week, Rough & Polished learned from sources in Africa that NBF allegedly stopped lending to its customers to buy rough diamonds. In this regard, we contacted NBF, which strongly denied these rumors, saying that they were completely untrue and that NBF had never stopped lending to all the companies that applied to them and complied with the lending proceedings.The National Bank of Fujairah is considered the Best Corporate Bank in UAE. Incorporated in 1982, NBF is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’a compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. It has a branch network of 18 units (of which one is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.