“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries
A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...
Today
Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari
Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...
18 may 2020
Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers
Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...
11 may 2020
Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector
Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...
05 may 2020
TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough
Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...
27 april 2020
National Bank of Fujairah continues to credit diamond transactions
The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has denied rumors that it has suspended lending to diamond operations for rough diamond buyers.
Last week, Rough & Polished learned from sources in Africa that NBF allegedly stopped lending to its customers to buy rough diamonds. In this regard, we contacted NBF, which strongly denied these rumors, saying that they were completely untrue and that NBF had never stopped lending to all the companies that applied to them and complied with the lending proceedings.
The National Bank of Fujairah is considered the Best Corporate Bank in UAE. Incorporated in 1982, NBF is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’a compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals. It has a branch network of 18 units (of which one is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.
