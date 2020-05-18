Exclusive

“Get Diamonds” platform will soon be available in Russian, Hindi, Arabic and any other languages as per demand from any countries

A first-generation diamantaire Yoram Dvash, currently serving as the Acting President at World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and the President of the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE), launched his diamond manufacturing and trading...

Today

Sustainability is the only way forward - Rahul Jauhari

Rahul Jauhari, Sr Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Star Rays, has forged ahead professionally for more than 14 years garnering experience in Business Development, Luxury Lifestyle Consultancy, Market Analysis, Global Fashion / Luxury trend...

18 may 2020

Keeping global supply chains functioning vital – De Beers

Diamond giant, De Beers has said that it is essential to keep global supply chains functioning in view of the substantial impact of Covid-19 on the industry. Group spokesperson David Johnson told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa in an exclusive interview...

11 may 2020

Gabon courts foreign investors to grow fledgling diamond sector

Diamond production in Gabon, which has been a member of the Kimberley Diamond Certification Process since 2018, is currently dominated by artisanal miners. The artisanal miners are producing about 300 carats per month, according to Gabon’s director of...

05 may 2020

TaTe Diamonds - a Namibian diamond company specialized in Namibian rough

Armed with degrees in Economics and Commerce and an MBA - specialized in Strategic Planning & Business Development, taShi Shiimi-ya-Shiimi is an executive, possessing many years of global experience in Information Technology and Strategic Management...

27 april 2020

The Strategy Committee of ALROSA Supervisory Board recommends downward revision of 2020 production guidance

Today
News

alrosa_logo.jpgThe Strategic Planning Committee of ALROSA’s Supervisory Board reviewed options to cut spending and optimise production as proposed by the management and recommended that the management be guided by proposals envisaging lower output, the company said.
According to preliminary estimates, when implementing measures to reduce production, ALROSA’s production in 2020 may reach 28-31 million carats compared to the initial plan of about 34 million carats due to the crisis in the global diamond market.
The coronavirus pandemic had a major impact on the gem and jewelry market, which began to show signs of recovery earlier this year.
In this context, major diamond producers allowed cutters not to purchase the volumes contracted before in an attempt to pull all players across the value chain out of the crisis while also maintaining the stability of prices in the diamond market. This step requires that the Company show proof of operating and financial resilience, with cost cutting and proactive production management viewed as the key tools for achieving this objective amid the slump in sales.
Production cuts are expected to come at the expense of operations that have weaker margins due to lower diamond quality and price. Temporary shutdown of such production sites will help avoid the build-up of stocks of diamonds least sought after in the market.
Following the suspension of operations at Zarya and Aikhal, the Company’s management took a decision to halt commercial production at the Verkhne-Munskoye deposit. By early June, all operations at the deposit are set to be closed. Mining is expected to resume on October 1, 2020.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough & Polished, Strasbourg

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
Contest
©2007-2020
Rough and Polished